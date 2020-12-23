Police officers honoured for services in the Bahamas

Spread the love













Four members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) were honoured by His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams for services rendered to the Government and people of the Bahamas, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kelvin Thompson, Corporal Shawn Walsh, Corporal Jess Bristol and Acting Corporal of Police Troy Willock, were awarded with the Regional Security System (RSS) Meritorious Medal, during a brief ceremony held at Government House on Tuesday 22nd December.

The officers departed Antigua on September 20th 2019, to assist the Bahamian authorities with security and humanitarian relief efforts, following the devastation caused by the category-5 hurricane on 1st September, 2019.

The mission was in keeping with the commitment of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the Regional Security System (RSS) to regional safety, in the aftermath of natural disasters. The initial operation was slated to last for three weeks in the first instance; however, the officers were requested to continue for another three weeks.

Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney was present at the ceremony, and used the opportunity to thank the officers for their commitment and dedication to duty. The Director of the National Office of Disaster Services, Philmore Mullin and several other senior police officers, along with families of the awardees were also in attendance.