Police officers could be charged after thieves claim they paid money for freedom

By Latrishka Thomas

Three police officers could face corruption charges after it was revealed in court that they may have told three youngsters accused of larceny to pay money in exchange for their freedom.

Earlier this week, 18-year-old Joshua Nicholas, Jashawn Joseph, 19, and Roger Joseph, 20, admitted to breaking into a man’s home and stealing a smart TV and a grass trimmer.

The theft is said to have occurred sometime between January 2 and 5 at Cooks.

On January 5, the caretaker of the house – the complainant in the matter – went to conduct checks on the property and discovered that an upstairs door had been forced open.

Upon checking the entire home, he noticed that a 32-inch flat screen TV was missing from one of the bedrooms while a grass trimmer had disappeared from the storeroom. Together, the items are said to be worth $1,795.

The man therefore called the police, who looked into the break-in of the three-bedroom house.

They discovered that a sharp tool had been used to break the dead-bolt and force the door open and that the burglar bars had also been kicked in.

Their investigations led to the arrest of the trio who were brought to court yesterday for sentencing.

Before sentencing, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh asked each of the men why they stole the items.

One of the accused said that he was not involved but that he had admitted guilt because the trio were told by two cops that if they paid for the items and the damage done to the house they would not have been charged.

The investigator was brought to the stand to answer to the allegation which he claimed was false.

However, the mothers of the youngsters then told the court that they did in fact pay the complainant – who is also a police officer – $3,000 in the presence of the investigator who they pointed out to the magistrate.

The complainant was then brought to the stand and confirmed that he received a cheque from the women. The magistrate scolded the investigator saying that as an officer he should have known the proper procedure.

The Chief Magistrate then instructed the prosecution to charge the three officers, including the complainant. Meanwhile, the defendants were reprimanded and discharged.

