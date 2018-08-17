Police officers charged with rape and buggery after more than a year

New Story

Charges of buggery and rape have been filed against two policemen 15 months after they were accused by a 19-year-old woman.

Last night, several police forces confirmed that the two constables were served with the charges and taken from the Criminal Investigations Department where they were being questioned earlier in the day, to Police Headquarters where they remained up to late last evening.

The officers are due in court today on the joint charges, one of which carries a life sentence as the maximum penalty if found guilty.

Last night, the victim was quite emotional after she learned of the latest development.

“It’s a year and three months later, I thought the justice process would have never begun. Words can’t explain how I’m feeling right now, honestly,” she told OBSEREVR media.

It is alleged that on May 12, the two cops committed the acts in the Five Islands area, nearby Bruce’s Nighclub.

It was on May 15 that the young woman made the report and back then, she explained that she waited because she was fearful.

She alleged that the officers, who are known to her, struck her in the face, held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to police or anyone else.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)