Police officer is latest road accident victim

Police Constable Clarence Cameron is this country’s latest road fatality.

Cameron died after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle on the All Saints Road just before midnight Tuesday.

His body was removed from the salvage vehicle and rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A female passenger, said to be the mother of his child, was also involved in the accident and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Cameron is one of a handful of police officers who have tragically lost their lives since the pandemic began in 2020.