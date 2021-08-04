29.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
HomeBreakingPolice officer is latest road accident victim
BreakingHeadlineLocalNewsThe Big Stories

Police officer is latest road accident victim

0
595
salvage vehicle being driven by the police officer Corporal Cameron

Police Constable Clarence Cameron is this country’s latest road fatality.

Cameron died after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle on the All Saints Road just before midnight Tuesday.

His body was removed from the salvage vehicle and rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police officer Corporal Clarence Cameron

A female passenger, said to be the mother of his child, was also involved in the accident and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Traffic Police Sergeant Kenny McBurnie speaking on Observer AM this morning

Cameron is one of a handful of police officers who have tragically lost their lives since the pandemic began in 2020.

Previous articleLivestock farmers advised to take preventative measures as deadly African Swine Fever infiltrates the region
Next articleCovid-19 cases climb to 29
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

13 + 7 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021