Police officer is first road fatality for 2018

UPDATE: The officer who died in this morning’s crash has been identified as Corporal Ognel Browne of Langfords Development

A 43-year-old police officer died on the spot in a car crash in the wee hours today while on his way home.

Deputy commissioner of police, Atlee Rodney, confirmed the incident.

He said the investigators are in the process of informing the relatives of the Corporal who had over 20 years service in the police force.

The officer’s last post was at the Willikies Police Station.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on the Langfords Main Road.

It’s unclear what caused the accident. Police sources told OBSERVER media the officer had just left the Coast Nightclub and was on his way home when the accident occurred.

This is the first road fatality for 2018. Last year the police recorded 11 road fatalities.