Police officer implicated in shooting

- Advertisement -

A police officer is being investigated after a witness apparently saw him shooting at a vehicle with two people inside.

The incident is said to have occurred near Emerald Cove on Sunday morning.

Sergeant Karim Warner is accused of shooting at the car while a 48-year-old Hodges Bay man and his 31-year-old girlfriend, of Liberta, were in it.

According to reports, police found several bullet holes on one of the rear doors of the vehicle, near the door handle. There were also several spent shells on the ground next to the car.

Another police officer is said to have disarmed Warner of his gun and two magazines – one containing one round and the other containing 13 rounds of ammunition. An investigation is said to be ongoing.

Efforts to reach police for comment were unsuccessful.