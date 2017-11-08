Police officer commits suicide after injuring female cop

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Nov. 8, CMC – An investigation has been launched into an incident in which a policeman, Clement Cockfield killed himself after he shot and critically injured a female colleague – Shanice Fraser at a police station late Tuesday.
The police report that both constables, were in a relationship .
It’s alleged that Cockfield heard that Fraser may have been seeing someone else and in a fit of rage barged into the La Grange Police station in West Bank Demerara late Tuesday and shot her.
He later turned the weapon on himself and pulled the trigger.
He was rushed to hospital, were he was pronounced dead.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.