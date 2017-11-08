Police officer commits suicide after injuring female cop

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Nov. 8, CMC – An investigation has been launched into an incident in which a policeman, Clement Cockfield killed himself after he shot and critically injured a female colleague – Shanice Fraser at a police station late Tuesday.

The police report that both constables, were in a relationship .

It’s alleged that Cockfield heard that Fraser may have been seeing someone else and in a fit of rage barged into the La Grange Police station in West Bank Demerara late Tuesday and shot her.

He later turned the weapon on himself and pulled the trigger.

He was rushed to hospital, were he was pronounced dead.

Fraser is was admitted in critical condition.