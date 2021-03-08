Police Officer, aged 42, dies suddenly at home

Spread the love













A police officer with over twenty years of service in the force, died at his home on Sunday.

See full press release below

Members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the passing of Sergeant of Police, Hughon Terrance David. Sergeant David died suddenly at his home in York’s Village on Sunday 7th March around 5:30 pm, following a brief illness. He died at the age of 42 years.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney spoke with his immediate family and colleagues on Sunday, and expressed his sympathy to them on his passing. In his remarks to his fellow officers, Mr. Rodney said, “Indeed, these are difficult times. I call upon on everyone to be of an encouragement and support to his colleagues and family. Let us continue to stay strong, and be a shoulder to others.” He also had a meeting with the staff at St. Johns Police Station on Monday, as part of the ongoing process of providing support to them.

Sergeant David served over 24 unbroken years in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda; having joined the rank and file on the 16th Day of September, 1996. He worked in several departments; including, Beat and Patrol, Narcotics Department, Criminal Investigations Department and the Office of Minor Offences at St. Johns Police Station, where he last worked. He also represented the Police Force on several Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Training Courses in Canada and throughout the region.

He was the father of two sons, and a close relative of several officers within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda. He will be deeply missed, may his soul continue to rest in peace…..!