Police officer accused of firing shots at occupied vehicle granted bail

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A police officer who is accused of unleashing a barrage of 12 shots at a vehicle with two occupants inside, made his first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was granted bail.

The incident, which unfolded on December 3 near Emerald Cove Resort in Willikies, involved Sergeant Karim Warner purportedly shooting at a white Toyota Mark X which was occupied by a 48-year-old man from Hodges Bay and his 31-year-old girlfriend from Liberta.

Upon inspection, police are said to have discovered bullet holes near the handle of one of the rear doors, along with spent shells on the ground surrounding the vehicle.

The disagreement leading to the alleged shooting reportedly stemmed from Warner leasing the vehicle to the male complainant, who declined to return it when requested.

In an attempt to reclaim the vehicle, the officer reportedly discharged the 12 rounds.

On Wednesday, the officer was charged with discharging his firearm in a public place and, during a court appearance on Thursday, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel granted the 35-year-old cop bail, set at $7,000 with a $2,000 cash component.

The station bail he previously enjoyed was replaced with bail conditions to include providing two sureties, reporting to police headquarters thrice weekly, surrendering his passport, and confiscating his firearm, which was already in police possession.

Warner is represented by Attorney Andrew O’Kola who asked the prosecution to disclose their case file on his client.

The Magistrate ordered the prosecution to do so within 21 days and return to court on February 7, 2024.

Warner was then escorted to St John’s in the prison bus, just like any other civilian, in order to facilitate him completing the bail process.