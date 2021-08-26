Police offer reward for information on latest shooting

The police is offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those involved in the shooting of two men on Wednesday night.

The latest killing took place on Upper Tanner Street.

The police said they are now probing the circumstances that led to the death of 32-year-old Gibson Ricardo Christmas who resided in Green Bay.



According to law enforcement, the deceased was sitting in the vicinity of Country Pond, along with two other males at about 9.40 pm when an unknown assailant walked up to the area and discharged a firearm.

“Gibson received gunshot wounds to his back and head, and was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical doctor around 11:55 pm”, the statement read.



Meanwhile, another man is nursing a gunshot wound to his left arm; he allegedly

received during the same shooting incident.

The 44-year-old resident of Bendals was reportedly sitting in the company of the Christmas and another male playing domino, when he was shot.

He is at the hospital receiving medical treatment and is said to be in stable condition.



The police are appealing to the public for assistance to help solve these recent

shooting incidents.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigation at 462-3913.

This is the second shooting incident in three days.

On Monday, an unknown assailant opened fire on 32-year-old Alexis Mussington and killed 45-year-old Radradatt Ramlakhan while he laid in bed. Mussington was reportedly hit by stray bullets.

These shootings occur while there is an active gun amnesty in place.

Effective August 1, the government announced rewards of $5,000 for anyone who reported information to police on someone who had an unlicenced firearm.

Persons can also surrender unlicenced guns and illegal ammunition without being charged.