The Big Stories

Police make another barrel drug bust

The Police and Customs Anti-narcotics Units continue to stem the flow of illegal
drugs entering the country.

On Tuesday 31st August, both law enforcement agencies carried a drug interdiction
operation at Deep Water Harbour and discovered 9 pounds of Cannabis inside a
barrel of food items.

The controlled drug, which has an estimated street value of EC$54,000 was seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

Just over a week ago, a total of 22 pounds of Cannabis with an estimated value of
EC$330, 000 were seized at the said port of entry.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are continuing.

