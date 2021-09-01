Police make another barrel drug bust

The Police and Customs Anti-narcotics Units continue to stem the flow of illegal

drugs entering the country.

On Tuesday 31st August, both law enforcement agencies carried a drug interdiction

operation at Deep Water Harbour and discovered 9 pounds of Cannabis inside a

barrel of food items.

The controlled drug, which has an estimated street value of EC$54,000 was seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

Just over a week ago, a total of 22 pounds of Cannabis with an estimated value of

EC$330, 000 were seized at the said port of entry.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are continuing.