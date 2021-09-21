29.9 C
St John's
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesPolice issue caution against open threats of violence
The Big Stories

Police issue caution against open threats of violence

0
142

STATEMENT-The Police Administration is aware of the actions of some members of the public who are using social media platforms to openly issue threats of violence against the lives and property of other individuals.

The administration views this type of behavior to be unacceptable and is cautioning those involved to desist from such unlawful practices.

While some may wish to express their views on matters of concern affecting them
publicly, the administration within the police force will not condone any utterances
of lawlessness or threats made against the peace and security of this nation.

The public is also reminded that it is an offence under the Electronic Crimes Act of
2013, for anyone to openly threatened, libel, or slanders the character of a person
on any electronic platform.

The continued cooperation of everyone is expected going forward.

Previous articleOne vaccinated person among September covid deaths
Next articleSerpent Covid free and ready to work
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

13 − 10 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

The elevator may not go to the top floor

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021