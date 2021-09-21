Police issue caution against open threats of violence

STATEMENT-The Police Administration is aware of the actions of some members of the public who are using social media platforms to openly issue threats of violence against the lives and property of other individuals.

The administration views this type of behavior to be unacceptable and is cautioning those involved to desist from such unlawful practices.

While some may wish to express their views on matters of concern affecting them

publicly, the administration within the police force will not condone any utterances

of lawlessness or threats made against the peace and security of this nation.

The public is also reminded that it is an offence under the Electronic Crimes Act of

2013, for anyone to openly threatened, libel, or slanders the character of a person

on any electronic platform.

The continued cooperation of everyone is expected going forward.