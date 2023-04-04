Police Invite Public to Identify Recovered Property

- Advertisement -

The Police are currently in possession of a number of auto parts, electrical and landscaping tools, and other household items that were recently recovered during several police operations.

As a result, members of the public who were victims of theft are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 to make arrangements to view and identify these items.

The cooperation of all is greatly appreciated.

Persons are also asked to take along some form of documentation to substantiate claims when going to the Criminal Investigations Department.