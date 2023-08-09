Police investigating alleged rape incident at fete

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The police have confirmed there has been one report of rape that allegedly occurred at a fete over the weekend.

The police have not revealed the circumstances surrounding the incident but unverified reports suggest that at least one woman recounted being sexually assaulted by three men and believes that her drink was spiked at an event called Rise.

On social media other women also recounted being harassed and touched by men without their consent and even after expressing their disapproval.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas said that the police are not taking these reports lightly.

He asserted that “one incident of rape or any offence committed under the Sexual Offences Act is a very serious offence and it is of great concern for the police administration”.

He went on to assure the public that “this matter will be thoroughly investigated by the Special Victims Unit”, specifically referring to the report of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Thomas issued a poignant appeal to the public, urging caution and vigilance not only during the carnival season but throughout the year.

“Be mindful, pay closer attention to our surroundings and leave nothing to chance and do not take unnecessary risks,” he suggested as he spoke to Observer.