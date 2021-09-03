27.5 C
St John's
Friday, 03 September, 2021
Police investigate two deaths

By Makeida Antonio

Police told Observer media yesterday that there is an open investigation into the sudden death of a Freetown man whose body was discovered by a friend around 9:20 Thursday morning in his home.

Forty-four–year-old Kwayana James, aka “Gucci” was last seen around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. There is no evidence of foul play, however, investigations remain ongoing.

Police also disclosed that they have mounted an investigation into the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in a house on All Saints Road.

According to Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas, the body of the 79-year-old woman was found inside her home on Wednesday in the latter stage of decomposition.

A businessman who operates a store on lower All Saints Road reported to the police that a foul stench was emanating from a nearby building. The discovery occurred around 11:15 am and the woman was officially pronounced dead at 1:50 pm.

Police said that there is no evidence to suggest foul play in the woman’s death.

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

