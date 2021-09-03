Police investigate two deaths

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Police told Observer media yesterday that there is an open investigation into the sudden death of a Freetown man whose body was discovered by a friend around 9:20 Thursday morning in his home.

Forty-four–year-old Kwayana James, aka “Gucci” was last seen around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. There is no evidence of foul play, however, investigations remain ongoing.

Police also disclosed that they have mounted an investigation into the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in a house on All Saints Road.

According to Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas, the body of the 79-year-old woman was found inside her home on Wednesday in the latter stage of decomposition.

A businessman who operates a store on lower All Saints Road reported to the police that a foul stench was emanating from a nearby building. The discovery occurred around 11:15 am and the woman was officially pronounced dead at 1:50 pm.

Police said that there is no evidence to suggest foul play in the woman’s death.