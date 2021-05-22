Police investigate Newfield homicide

Spread the love













The police are investigating an alleged homicide that occurred at Newfield Village at about 12:10 am Friday, a release from STRATCOM said.

It is alleged that an altercation ensued between two men aged, 26 and 56 who are known to each other, and body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced the man dead at 9:05 am.

The 26-year-old is currently in custody, and is assisting the police with their investigations.

The police are appealing to residents in the surrounding area who may have information on this latest homicide to contact the Freetown Police Station at 460-4121 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462- 3913/14.

This brings to two the number of homicides recorded in Antigua and Barbuda for the year 2021.