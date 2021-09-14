Police investigate early morning gun crimes

A supermarket owner has been wounded following a shooting in Glanvilles early this morning.

Shortly after 7am, two assailants in a white Toyota Corolla approached the unnamed business place before one apparently fired a gunshot at the owner.

The victim received a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to hospital where his injury is not thought to be life threatening.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activities in the area this morning to call Willikies Police Station on 463-2000. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-Tips.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of an armed robbery at the public fish market at around 6am today. Two young men are said to have climbed out of a black Toyota Vitz which was bearing two different license plates.



One vendor claims to have been chased while carrying her purse. A number of shots were reportedly fired in her direction before the assailants fled with her money and car keys.

No one was injured. Police told Observer they were in the process of gathering information.

They reminded the public that a 25 thousand EC dollar reward still stands for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of perpetrators of serious criminal offences.