Police investigate double homicide in Pillar Rock

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Shock spread across the country yesterday following a double homicide that reportedly occurred late Wednesday night.

According to a police statement, shootings at Pillar Rock resulted in the murder of two Mexican nationals.

One of the victims has been identified by state media as 36-year-old Cesar Santos Ramirez.

One of the deceased has been named informally as Cesar Santos Ramirez The second deceased has been named informally as Rodolpho

It was initially reported that one of the men was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The second man, who had earlier been reported missing, was later found dead in a pool with multiple gunshot wounds to his body as well. His first name was given to Observer informally as Rodolpho.

Both men reportedly held management positions at a leading local resort.

Observer contacted the company, however, personnel there declined to comment on the matter.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings and the motive are still unknown as police continue investigations.

Police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas said the general public would be kept informed as additional information comes to hand.

The number of homicides recorded this year in Antigua and Barbuda now stands at eight.