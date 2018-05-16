Police investigate death threats against suspended top cop

The police have confirmed that they are investigating alleged death threats against suspended Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson.

Atley Rodney, acting Commissioner of Police, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, that police are indeed probing the matter and Robinson is being provided with additional security as the investigation continues.

OBSERVER media was reliably informed by a police source close to the matter, that the threats allegedly occurred before the March 21 general elections.

The matter was only reported to Rodney immediately after Robinson was suspended in April and Rodney was appointed to temporarily replace him. According to one source who was informed of Robinson’s report, it is alleged that two officers were behind the threats but those officers were neither formally notified nor questioned, though they were given an unofficial “heads up”.

Robinson, who has been serving as Commissioner since 2015, was suspended on April 5 for alleged inappropriate conduct towards three junior ranking male colleagues. He is challenging the suspension on the grounds that it was unlawful.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the status of the investigation, Acting Commissioner Rodney said that the process of investigating the disciplinary matter is at its initial stages.

According to Rodney, the police are now in the process of determining who will conduct the probe. Today marks 41 days since the top cop was suspended.