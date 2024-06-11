Police Investigate Death of Elderly Man

- Advertisement -

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 73-year-old man of the UK.

It was reported that he was on a snorkeling expedition on the southern end of the island, when he suddenly took ill. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 pm.

The incident occurred sometime during the middle of the day on Tuesday. Police are still on the scene carrying out further investgations into the matter.