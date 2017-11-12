Police investigate death of cruise ship passenger

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov. 12, CMC – The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that may have led to the death of a 79 year old visitor from Britain.

The police report that man, a passenger on a cruise ship, was at the Mount Stanford Beach snorkeling with a friend when he was seen floating face down in the water.

He was pulled from the water in a semiconscious state.

An ambulance rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.