Police investigate case of sudden death

The police say they are currently investigating a case of sudden death in Grays Farm.

The body of a woman was found at No.1 George Street this morning.

Police Public Relations Officer, acting ASP Frankie Thomas told Observer that the police received a report of the incident around 8:15 am on Sunday 19th September.

On arrival they met the body of a female believed to be in her 70’s lying face-down on the floor and appeared to be dead.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced the body dead at 10:00 am.

Further investigations are ongoing.