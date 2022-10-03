Police investigate bomb threat at Social Security￼

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Some of the usual Monday morning hustle and bustle in St John’s City came to an abrupt halt due to a bomb scare at a Social Security office on Long Street yesterday.

Sources told Observer that an individual telephoned one of the entity’s buildings at around 9.20am, using threatening language and advising employees to tell the Commissioner of Police to clear the premises.

Subsequently, the police were called and told staff in both Social Security buildings in the capital to evacuate while some streets were blocked to prevent motorists and pedestrians from getting too close to the scene.

According to police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas, the EOD team (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) went to the scene and carried out a sweep of the building out of an abundance of caution.

He added that the lawmen “did not find anything of an explosive nature” and staff returned to work after the ‘all clear’ was given.

While police continue investigations into the matter, residents expressed concern online that something of this magnitude had occurred in Antigua and Barbuda.