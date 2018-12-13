Police investigate attempted robbery at All Saints Secondary School

December 13, 2018 Headline No comments

Three men were arrested and three firearms recovered following an attempted robbery at the All Saints Secondary School early Wednesday morning. Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas says the men, who are currently assisting with the investigations, appear to have entered the compound with the intention of committing a felony.

They were prevented from doing so, he said, due to the quick response of police officers. “In responding, the perpetrators fired at the police and the police fired back. Thankfully no one was injured coming out of that particular incident,” Thomas reported. The police PRO was unable to say whether or not the men will be charged, noting that the investigations are still in its early stages and there are certain procedures which will still have to be carried out.

There have been several reports of theft and vandalism at the All Saints Secondary School throughout the year. Earlier this year, Education Minister Michael Browne disclosed that the All Saints Secondary was one of three educational institutions to be retrofitted with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV). The Ministry of Information and the Public Communications Safety Network was expected to bear the responsibility for surveillance, once the cameras become operational. It is unclear whether or not this process was completed.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.