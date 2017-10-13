Police impersonator convicted, fined

New Story

Trevor Este, who impersonated the police and was convicted for the crime, was fined$1,000 in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

He appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emmanuel who found him guilty at trial and ordered he must pay the fine forthwith, or serve two months in prison.

The court heard that some time in January 2015, Este went to the home of a man in John Hughes and pretended to be a police officer within the Sexual Offences Unit, conducting investigations into a rape case.

He demanded money from the John Hughes resident, promising to dispose of the case so it would not reach the court.

The man, who has never been implicated in any offence, reported the matter to the police, and Este was charged and taken before the Court. He was granted bail.

However, in February of this year, he breached his bail conditions and he was arrested and remanded to prison, until his trial ended yesterday.

Este has since paid the fine for impersonating the police and has been released from custody.