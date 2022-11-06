Police hand Icons first loss, FFIA record first win

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Icons suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League.

The group B frontrunners were stunned by Police Ignite on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex, losing 2-1 in sets.

After narrowly claiming the first set 26-24, Icons could not keep it together and with momentum on the side of the lawmen, Icons — despite rallies at some points in the second and third sets — could not find that winning formula to keep their unbeaten streak intact.

Instead, they lost 17-25, 12-15.

This now moves their record to 4-1. The only unbeaten team left in that zone is Nate’s Photography who are 3-0.

Police after this big win now hold a 2-1 record.

Meanwhile, FFIA (Island Academy) recorded their first win of the competition by edging out 77 Bus Service 2-1 in sets.

The first match of the double header evening saw FFIA draw first blood winning the first set, but the bus men would not be outdone and rallied in the second to push to a third and final set.

However, they did not have enough left in the tank and lost the match.

With this win, FFIA are now 1-2 in the group A standings while 77 Bus Service are 1-2.

Games will continue on Wednesday starting at 6:30pm with Nate’s Photography facing Sandals while, at 7:30pm, APUA will battle 77 Bus Service.