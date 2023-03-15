Police get double win in Sir Curtly Ambrose One Day Competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Police made light work of newcomers Old Road in the ACB Caribbean Parish League Sir Curtly Ambrose One Day Competition, winning by 119 runs when they met on Sunday.

Batting first, Old Road reached 119 all out with their best effort coming from Rowan Watkins who made 26. Shamar Pereira and Jahiem Africa both made 23. Lynton Africa was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with six wickets for 42 runs while James Cornelius bagged four for 56.

Police then amassed 270 all out as teams are allowed to bat past their target in an effort to accumulate batting points. Shavon Moore top-scored with 49 while there were knocks of 47 and 40 from Vincent Shadrach and Damon Valentine respectively.

Matthew Miller claimed three for 23 and Demetri Lucas bagged three for 58 bowling for Old Road.

There was victory for the lawmen on Saturday as well when they beat Urlings by 40 runs.

Opting to bat, Police posted 113 all out with Nevil Nicholls top-scoring with 19. Dwayne Fordyce snatched three wickets for seven runs bowling for the opponents.

Urlings were then bowled out for just 73 runs with their best effort coming from Glenton Williams who made 16. Cornelius claimed six wickets for 10 runs while Lashorn Barnes claimed three for 38.

There was victory as well for Sea View Farm who defeated Mahico.

Batting first, Mahico reached 152 all out with Dahri Francis hitting 74. Sea View Farm them amassed 155 all out with Essan Warner hitting 48. Micah McKensie snatched four wickets for 48 runs, while Francis picked up three for 22 bowling for Mahico.

In other matches contested over the weekend, Freetown defeated Masters, Sea View Farm and Masters played to a draw, while the contest between Mahico and Freetown also ended in a draw.