Police force welcomes dozens of new recruits

Law enforcement got a major boost to its ranks yesterday when 48 recruits officially completed their training at the Sir Wright F George Police Academy.

The 38 males and 10 females will now join the ranks of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Commissioner of Police and Director of Training Atlee Rodney called on the recruits to live and abide by their oath to serve the people of the nation.

He charged them to put what they had learnt over the last six months into practice while conducting their daily duties.

“As you enter into full-fledged policing you will be tested in real life situations and I implore you to adopt a positive attitude,” Commissioner Rodney said.

“No matter what the circumstances may be, no matter what the challenges may be, be positive in your approach because I can attest that policing is a rewarding career.

“It depends on how you respond and how you perform. This will allow you to enjoy the benefit of this great profession.

“Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the world is in need of competent, young police officers and firefighters.

“We want to make that difference and you will achieve that if you remember and continue to be truthful to your oath of office and our code of ethics.

“No matter what you will be confronted with, my urge to you is that you conduct yourself in a mature and responsible manner and, at the end of the day, your career will be worthwhile,” he added.

Rodney called on senior officers to continue to mentor the new arrivals.

Several special individual awards were also given out on Thursday morning.

Constable Robert Azille was awarded the Commandant’s Award.

Best at Police Duty Subject went to Constable Kelsy Mussington, while Best at Fire Duty Subject was given to Humesh Sookdyal.

Constable Shamar Smith was named the Best at Self-Defence, Constable Nmbasha Reggies was declared Best at Military Subject and Constable Stephen Sergeant was named Best at Drills.

Sergeant also received the award for Best at Physical Training.

Constable Anna Cabey received awards for Best Turned Out, Best at Fire Fighting Practical and also the Malcolm Nicholas Axe of Excellence Award.

Constable Brandon Charles received the Baton of Honour award. He was also the course’s valedictorian.

Meanwhile, a new award was officially presented yesterday as Constable Shania Samuel became the first ever recipient of the AUA Public Safety scholarship.

While most of the new recruits transitioned into the police section, 10 will operate within the fire brigade.

The basic training, which started in January, lasted for 26 weeks and saw the recruits covering a wide range of subject areas, including physical training.

The last police recruit graduation was held in December 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.