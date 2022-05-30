Police Force Mourns Death of Former Commissioner Truehart Smith

- Advertisement -

POLICE STATEMENT

Members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the death of Former Commissioner of Police Mr. Truehart O.M. Smith.

Deputy Commissioner Everton Jeffers, who is acting in the absence of Commissioner Rodney said that Mr. Smith was a friend to his family. “He was a strict disciplinarian; a man of impeccable deportment, and a good investigator”.

DCP Jeffers also recalled their last conversation, when Smith called to express condolences, following the death his wife. He said he will be deeply missed.

Commissioner Rodney, who is currently in the Bahamas attending a meeting with the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, also gave his reflection of the Former Commissioner during his policing career.

Rodney said, “My memory of commissioner Smith is that he was a strong disciplinarian and one who was an extraordinary criminal investigator”.

He said, “His physical presence represented strong policing in areas of deportment and paying attention to every detail”.

Several other officers who worked with Smith, also expressed similar sentiments of the former top Cop.

Also calling to pay tribute was the Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Raju Boddu.

Truehart Smith joined the ranks of the Police Force on July 11 1962, and was appointed to Commissioner of Police from 1999 to 2003.

He was awarded with the Queens Police Medal- QPM, and was also honored with The Most Illustrious Order of Merit-OM, for distinguish contribution to The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Smith died abroad while recievng medical treatment.