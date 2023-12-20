Police force gears up for 2024: Top cop unveils key commitments

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

As the nation prepares to welcome a new year, the police force is also gearing up to enhance its efforts in safeguarding and serving the community.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, during the constabulary’s 2023 Christmas message programme yesterday, outlined key initiatives he anticipates for 2024.

Addressing his officers, Rodney emphasised the upcoming hosting of the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), scheduled for May 27 to 30, in Antigua and Barbuda.

He emphasised the force’s commitment to tackling this task, stating, “We are committing to take on the task and to do our best to show that we are capable of handling major events. We are committed to prepare. We are committed to show up and we are committed to show off.”

In preparation for the conference and overall enhancement of police operations, Rodney announced plans to recruit new members to the force early in the new year.

Additionally, he outlined key projects slated for completion, expressing optimism.

“I am expecting to see the officers of the All Saints Police Station returning to their original location. We are also looking forward to the work on Bolans Police Station to be completed soon and with great anticipation that the repairs at the St John’s Police Station will be completed in the early part of the new year,” he said.

On another note, while emphasising the value of community relations, Rodney urged officers to recognise the importance of working collaboratively with the public to maintain the safety of Antigua and Barbuda.

He further provided recommendations such as “providing prompt responses to reports and incidents, conducting detailed investigations, following up on reports made to the stations and being professional and courteous as we serve the public”.