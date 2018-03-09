Police edge closer to promotion as WestHam remains in the hunt

Police FC are four points off automatic promotion to the First Division following their 13th victory in Zone 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division.

The lawmen, on Wednesday, defeated Blackburn Palace 2-0 to see themselves onto 40 points at the top of the standings after 17 matches. They have played a game less than their closest rivals Golden Grove who are on 37 points with 11 victories, four draws and three losses in 18 showings.

Saleem Colbourne and Javier Joseph netted in minutes 20 and 56 respectively to move Police into the comfortable position as they eye a return to the First Division. Four more points would push the lawmen unto an unassailable 44 and

guarantee them a place in the next tier of the competition for the 2018/19 domestic season.

The loss was Blackburn Palace’s 10th in 16 showings as they remain second from bottom in the 11-team standings.

Meanwhile, Point WestHam kept their hopes of automatic promotion alive with a 3-2 victory over Pares FC, also on Wednesday in Zone 1.

Playing in Pares, WestHam had strikes from Orel Edwards who opened the scoring in minute 7 before Lloyd Sheppard stretched the visitors lead in minute 13.

The home team staged a comeback, netting in minutes 34 and 59 via strikes from Anesto Joseph and Omari Simpson to draw Pares leveled at 2-2.

A 79th minute strike by Stephan Whyte would however prove to be the nail in Pares’ coffin, condemning them to their 10th loss in 13 matches and still second from bottom in the standings with nine points.

The victory was however welcomed by WestHam as they move to 39 points, four points behind leaders Sea View Farm. WestHam has however played 16 matches while Farm has played 17.

In Wednesday’s other contest, Young Lions and Urlings played to a 2-2 draw, also in Zone 1.

Conrad Willock and Xavier Joseph each netted once for Young Lions while Jalan Willock netted once for Urlings. Urlings’ other conversion came via an own-goal from Lions’ Alex Burton.

Urlings remain in the number four position with 25 points while Young Lions are fifth with 22 points.