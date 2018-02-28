Police crack December murder case

The police have charged Jamaican national Ari Vassell with murder. He’s accused of killing Bendals resident Sean Joseph in December last year in Pigotts.

Joseph was gunned down in that community and residents found his body face down, on a by road.

The deceased was identified the following day after relatives realised he had not returned home.

Earlier, Vassell was charged with perverting the course of justice in the same case.

He’s due in court today.
