Police confirm that remains found were  human

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement have confirmed that human remains were among the rubble left behind after a fire devasted four homes last month.

On the morning of July 24th, an inferno ripped through a narrow street in the Greenbay community leaving four families homeless. A body was found among the rubble of one of the properties.

Residents believe it to be that of their neighbour – a man in his 40s — who has not been seen since the incident.

The lengthy wait for authorities to formally identify remains found after fires remains a source of angst for many.

Police told Observer yesterday that a post-mortem examination was yet to be carried out.

A post-mortem is the first stage towards identifying the victim, the force said, before further investigations ensue.

Meanwhile, one Nut Grove father is still waiting for official confirmation that a body found after a catastrophic blaze in January is that of his 16-year-old son.

Michael Cummins recently told Observer he was trying his hardest to make peace with what had happened and to stay positive.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said that an investigation also remains underway.

Tardy payments by government to pathologists overseas have previously been blamed for the lengthy process of confirming the identity of human remains.

Without that, families say they are unable to bury their loved ones and forge a sense of closure.