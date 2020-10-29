Police confirm that mother of child seen smoking in video is in custody

Blurred screen grab of video with minor smoking (Photo from state media)

Police have confirmed that the mother of a very young girl, who appeared to be smoking a ‘spliff’ in a widely circulated video, is in custody and assisting with their investigations into the incident.

The child who appears to be under the age of five was seen coughing while holding a joint in her hands.

A woman who seems to be recording the video, is heard asking the child “wah you a do dey?” and laughing.

Yesterday, the police’s Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, told Observer that they are fully aware of the matter and are in the process of conducting further investigations.

The Ministry of Social Transformation is also involved in the probe.

Meantime, a number of outraged residents have taken to social media to share their views on the matter.

They refer to the parents of the child as being “irresponsible”, “crazy”, and “senseless”.

Some also stated that the woman heard on the recording is also “a child”.

“That’s what happens when kids raising kids,” one woman said.

On the other hand, some people are calling for both the child and the mother to “get help”.

Meanwhile, the police are notifying the public that operations at the Criminal Investigations Department have been temporarily relocated to Police Headquarters on American Road.

The move was prompted after a fire caused unspecified damage to the building on Newgate Street on Monday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the police added.

Members of the public can contact the office at 462-3913 or 462-3914 for further information or advice.