Police confirm collab with FBI re Nigel Christian’s murder investigation

Police in Antigua and Barbuda have confirmed that they have been in contact with the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), via telephone and virtually, as it relates to the ongoing homicide investigation of Nigel Christian.

That is according to Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney who also revealed that Foreign Affairs Minister, E P Chet Greene is in communication with the UK’s Scotland Yard.

In a press release distributed yesterday, the police also reaffirmed their commitment to solving the murder of the 44-year-old Customs Officer, saying that “his brutal killing will continue to be treated as a priority”, and that “significant progress has been made in the investigation”.

They disclosed that investigators are making progress as they pursue “several useful leads, while also looking at multiple persons of interest”.

The release went on to state that, to date, a number of exhibits and forensic materials have been recovered for evidential purposes, and several persons of interest –including witnesses – have been interviewed.

Furthermore, the public is being asked by the authorities, to continue to grant patience to the investigative process and to report any information that may be useful to the investigation.

A reward of $50,000 is still being offered to anyone who can provide additional information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Meanwhile, despite the recent press release, members of the Concerned Citizens Group will be picketing the police headquarters today to impel the police’s investigation into the death of Christian.

Around 5:30 pm on July 10, Christian was reportedly abducted from his McKinnons. home by four men.

His was found dead later that day on a dirt road near New Winthorpes with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.