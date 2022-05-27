Police concerned about youth-on-youth violence

- Advertisement -

Violence among the country’s youth is continuing to rear its ugly head with a spate of fights being reported to the police.

In a recent press release, the police expressed their concern over the number of wounding incidents occurring among juveniles and sought to appeal “to every responsible citizen to become more involved in the supervision of our youths”.

The administration further called for “greater emphasis to be placed on conflict resolution among young people at all levels”.

On May 25, two male students of a secondary school were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of them nursing injuries to his face.

It is alleged that one student took a stone and struck a 16-year-old student across the face, leaving him with a broken tooth and a wound to the left side of his face.

The alleged incident took place around 1.45pm outside the school’s compound.

The matter was brought to the attention of the school’s principal, and an 18-year-old male was sought by the police in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 13-year-old of Yorks is nursing head injuries which he allegedly sustained during an altercation with an 11-year-old of the same area.

It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Wednesday the minors were involved in an altercation in the village, which resulted in the younger of the two taking a stick and striking the other on the head.

The 13-year-old received injuries to the left side of his head and was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for treatment.

His injuries were said not to be life-threatening, however, he was kept at the hospital for further observation.

Police are currently investigating both matters.