Police Commissioner applauds public for peaceful election

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney has thanked the general public for the “peaceful and orderly manner” in which they conducted themselves during the January 18 general election.

He described the process as “seamless with hardly any incidents, from the opening to the closing of the polls, up to the final counting of the ballots in all constituencies”.

Rodney continued, “I was particularly pleased with the high level of maturity and patience exhibited by members of the public at all of the polling stations on the day of the election.

“The respect shown towards each other was at an all-time high, and it clearly shows that we can exercise our democratic rights without being disrespectful or disruptive.”

The Commissioner said he believed the peaceful outcome would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of all.

Rodney also commended the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and the media for the professional way they carried out their responsibilities.

And he expressed special thanks and appreciation to every member of the police force for performing “exceptionally well” during the election.