Police claim top spot after latest win

Police FC claimed the top spot in Zone 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division league on Thursday afternoon.

Their latest, 2-0 victory over Mahico Stars pushed the lawmen to 37 points on the 11-team standings edging out Golden Grove FC on a plus-30 goal difference despite an identical record.

Chad Vidal and John Nanton both scored for the victors in the 37th and 73rd minutes.

Police however still have a game in hand.

In the other Zone 2 encounter played that day, Golden Grove and Every-day Service Station St. John’s United played to a nil-all draw.

United now sit in the 3rd spot with 34 points.

National Parks English Harbour FC also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they trounced Dalso Real Blizzard, 4-1 at home.

Rodge Philip recorded a hat-trick for the victors as he scored in the 15th, 46th and 80th minutes while teammate Howard Monteque found the back of the net in the 65th minute.

Ojay Jacobs (56th) scored the lone goal for Blizzard.

English Harbour now move to 5th place with 29 points while Blizzard remain in the 4th spot with 30 points.

The agony continues for BASSA SC as they fell to Bolans FC, 2-0 in their Zone 1 encounter.

Shemroy Alie (17th) and Joel Martin (78th) found the back of the net for the victors pushing them on 27 points and third in the 11-team standings.

Frontrunners, Hon. Michael Browne Sea View Farm FC continue to show their dominance in Zone 1 as they defeated Top Ranking JSC Progressors, 5-0 in Johnsons.

Zafique Sampson (5th, 25th) and Markland Wright (77th, 79th) were both one goal shy of a hat-trick for the victors.

Teammate, Devon Joseph also found the back of the net in the 64th minute.

Sea View Farm now move to 40 points, 3 points ahead of Point WestHam while Progressors remain at the bottom of the table with 6 points.

Matches continue today as Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC will meet Harney Motors Tryum at 5 p.m., while at 7 p.m., Cool and Smooth-Global Bank of Commerce- AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers will battle Richie Rich Five Islands.

Both matches will be played at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).