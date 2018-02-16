Police charge two of the detainees

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 16, CMC – Two of the people detained as part of the investigations into an alleged terrorist attack to destabilise the country during the Carnival celebrations that ended here this week, have been remanded into custody after they appeared in court on gun-related charges, their attorney said Friday.

Attorney Lemuel Murphy, who is representing Adil Mansano and Alisha Thomas, said the habeus corpus motion which he had filed on behalf of his clients, was withdrawn after he had been informed by the police that they had been formally charged.

The habeus corpus motion was due to have been heard before Justice Kevin Ramcharan on Friday but when the matter was called, Murphy made an application to withdraw the writ that was aimed at compelling the produce the two people in court and giving reasons for their detentions.

Murphy said he had been told that his clients were now facing gun possession charges and have since appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Rehanna Hosein where they were remanded into custody.

The police had earlier announced they had released five of the 13 people detained in the alleged plot to destabilise the country during the Carnival celebrations that ended here on Tuesday.

The announcement of the release came as members of the Muslim Roundtable met with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon and acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the police said they had uncovered the plot to destabilise the Carnival celebrations and the United States, Britain and Canada issued advisories warning their nationals of a possible terrorist attack in the twin-island republic.

The police acknowledged that they had received intelligence support from foreign intelligence sources.