Police Calls for Patience in Christian’s Murder Investigation

The police are calling upon members of the general public to exercise patience, as the investigation into the murder of Nigel Christian continues.

It was brought to the attention of the Police Administration that several persons have been positing and making comments on social media and elsewhere that a member of the public was charged in connection with his murder. Notwithstanding several persons of interest were questioned, no one has yet been charged.

The administration is appealing to those involved to discontinue this malicious practice of circulating false and misleading information surrounding any police investigation. The public is assured that as the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided.