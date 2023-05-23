Police call on the public for help solving recent robberies

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing pieces for the puzzle that is two recent robberies.

The authorities say they are in need of more information in order to complete their investigations into the recent Woods Mall and Roti King robberies.

On April 21, a man was reportedly robbed after leaving a bank located at Woods Mall on Friars Hill Road.

Reports are that the businessman was targeted by at least two armed assailants in the parking lot of the busy business complex.

He is said to have just withdrawn a large sum of cash and was heading to his vehicle when he was accosted by the men.

The assailants are said to have managed to take the cash from the man – who reportedly discharged a licensed firearm in self-defence – before fleeing the area in a waiting vehicle.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney is urging anyone who is aware of, or harbouring, an injured man to contact the police.

He told Observer last week that the incident remains “under active investigation”.

“We are following some leads and hopefully we can bring some closure to this one.

“If there are persons who have that information…come forward and tell us because there has been that assumption that maybe one of the perpetrators got shot.

“We don’t have that evidence before us as yet so if there is anyone who knows about it or knows of anyone who has some injury and is hiding someone with the injury, we would be happy to have a conversation with that individual,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rodney gave an update on the robbery of popular St John’s restaurant Roti King confirming that two persons were taken into custody.

On May 13, two men robbed the restaurant of EC$3,000 plus tickets to the popular annual event, Farmers Only, according to the owner.

A nearby officer reportedly engaged in open gunfire and was shot in his right knee.

But despite having two men in custody in relation to the incident, the top cop is again appealing for further information.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might [have been] in the area if they can provide any additional information to us. We made some progress but not to the substance that we want.

“There is some additional evidence we would like to gather before we move forward,” he stated.

Rodney went on to disclose that the brave officer is receiving medical and psychological treatment to deal with the trauma.

“He is doing better now. The injury is not that serious but also there is the trauma of the whole experience so we are providing him medical care but also psychological care.

“It is not an easy experience …anytime gunfire is coming towards you after the fact it can be very traumatic to you,” the top cop shared.

Anyone with useful information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913.