Police blown away by H Wright Promotions in Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League

By Samuel Peters

H Wright Promotions blew away Police in the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League last evening at the JSC Basketball Complex, beating them 83-59. Adrian Carnegie shot 25 points while Anthony Greer had 21 points for the winners. Javon Simon top-scored for the match with 26 points, and Kashawn Gomes had 12 points.

Meanwhile, Sandals continued its winning ways with Keroi Lee sinking 24 points to beat SLBMC 51-42. Delornje Jules and Christopher Henry scored 9 and 8 points respectively.

In the final game, Anjo Wholesale made light work of Callan Shooters handing them their third defeat of the competition with a 53-43 scoreline. Anjo Wholesale’s Steven Matthew, Jaheem James and Felix Hamilton had scores of 12, 10, and 10 points respectively, while Callan Shooters’ Akeem James had 9 points with Kwame Payne adding 8.