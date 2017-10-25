Police arrest foreign nationals after seizing drugs and illegal weapons on two boats

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 25, CMC – Guyana police say they have arrested eight people following the discovery of high powered guns and illegal drugs on two boats Wednesday on the Barima River, a tributary of the Orinoco River, entering from the Atlantic Ocean.

A joint Police and Guyana Defence Force patrol intercepted the men in the two boats and seized two AK-47 rifles along with matching rounds. The police said they also seized an unknown quantity of marijuana as well as bullet proof vest and other supplies.

The police said that the arrests of the eight men, with ages ranging from 19 to 62 years old, amid increased robberies in the gold mining areas.

Three of those arrested are believed to be from Jamaica, Cuba and Venezuela.