Police arrest Bendals as Garden Stars and Young Lions get wins in FA’s First Division

By Neto Baptiste

Police scored a 3-1 victory over Bendals in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division when the teams clashed in Bendals on Thursday.

Daniel Bryan opened the scoring for the lawmen to see them into the interval with a one-nil advantage. Bendals were back on levelled terms with a 58th minute conversion from Adrian Constant, but strikes from Floyd Prince in minute 82 and Kelly Reid who struck from the penalty spot in minute 87, ensured Police took all three points from the match.

Also on Thursday, Garden Stars FC beat Fort Road 2-1 when they met at Fort Road. Goals from Wilden Cornwall and Allan Martin in minutes 25 and 79 respectively, ensured victory for the visitors. Natto Silcott scored the lone goal for Fort Road.

There was victory as well for Young Lions who beat Green City 1-0. Jalan Willock scored the lone goal of the contest from the penalty spot.

In the other contest, Potters Tigers played from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with John Hughes at home. Deno Bryan put John Hughes ahead in the 66th minute following a scoreless first half, but Joshua Daniel salvaged a point with an 87th minute strike.