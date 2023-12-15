Police apprehend suspect in daring daylight robberies

- Advertisement -

A man believed to be the brazen gunman in Wednesday’s series of daring daylight robberies is reportedly in police custody

The crime spree reportedly commenced Ace Enterprise Ltd at the junction of Sir Sydney Walling Highway and Sir George Walter Highway at around 12:45pm.

A man wearing a hoodie and a mask whilst brandishing a gun pulled up the service station in light-coloured Toyota Belta motorcar and robbed the female attendants of around $300 from their fanny packs.

Minutes later, at 12:47pm, the same vehicle pulled up at Dee’s Service Station, situated at the corner of Sir George Walter Highway and Old Parham Road.

The driver swiftly exited the vehicle, brandishing the gun and pointed it at a female pump attendant, coercing her to surrender her cash bag, to which she complied.

He is said to have escaped with just over $900, however, this incident was caught on the gas station’s security camera.

Although the pump attendant at Dee’s Service Station was left shaken, she was unharmed, as noted by the station’s owner, Jean-Claude Dornellas.

Dornellas revealed that potential future attempts on Dee’s would yield minimal cash, citing a system in place where attendants routinely empty their cash bags.

In addition to these incidents, the robber reportedly struck a supermarket in Potters and stole a cellular phone.

The criminal reportedly abandoned the getaway rental vehicle near the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board.

Police investigations into the string of robberies are ongoing.