The police continue to appeal to the public for assitance, as they probe the alleged murder of 25 years-old Roudi Shmaly.

So far, two persons of interest are in police custody assisting them with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can be of further assistance to the police is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).