Police appeal for strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations

In light of the recent adjustments made to the curfew period, the police will be increasing their patrols throughout Antigua and Barbuda, to ensure strict adherence to all protocols and regulations.

The public is reminded that for the next 21 days, a nine (9) hours mandatory curfew will be in effect, commencing Friday 29th January 2021 until Friday 19th February 2021, from 8pm to 5am daily. During this period, ONLY essential workers are exempted.

Additionally, all bars will be closed from 8pm Friday 29th January until Friday 19th February, 2021; while restaurants are only allowed to serve take-out.

Churches can continue to hold regular services under the conditions agreed to with the Chief Health Inspector, and funerals may have only 25 mourners in the church and at the cemetery. No wakes or after-funeral gatherings are allowed, and no selling of beverages will be allowed to take place outside of the cemetery. Weddings are also limited to 25 persons, and there are to be no receptions following the wedding ceremony.

Likewise, no person shall host or attend any private or public gathering or event having more than ten (10) persons, and no person shall be permitted to host or participate in a wedding reception for the duration of the effective period.

Members of the public are further reminded that the mandatory wearing of face masks, and the practicing of social and physical distancing protocols must continue to be observed. Failure to comply may result in legal actions.

The Police Administration wishes to thank the general public for its continued cooperation and support, as they work together to help minimise any further spread of the coronavirus.