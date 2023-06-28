Police appeal for missing teen to return home

- Advertisement -

Police are appealing for a 15-year-old Bendals girl to return home four days after she was last seen there.

Melissa Williams left her parents’ home on June 24.

Police confirmed to Observer a few moments ago that they have received reports that the fourth-form schoolgirl has been in contact with family members.

Spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas says officers are making further efforts to find her and have also interviewed several people in connection with her whereabouts.

Anyone with information that may help find Melissa is asked to call CID at 462-3913.