PMS wins big, mixed fortunes for AGS, and Irene B Williams outplay opponents in schools basketball

Princess Margaret School (PMS) recorded the largest margin of victory in the Junior Boys’ Division of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Schools Basketball Competition, beating the Antigua Grammar School 2 (AGS) by 22 points, winning 64-22 at the JSC basketball court.

The boys from PMS were led by Craig Massiah who sank 36 points while Tyrese White contributed 16 points. Jordon Andrew scored 10 points for AGS 2 in the losing effort.

Najee Simons led the scoring for AGS with 13 points against the St Anthony's Secondary School Irene B Williams Secondary defeated Ottos Comprehensive 47-20

The school’s fortunes however changed with victory over St Anthony’s Secondary School, winning the contest 43-20 also at JSC. Najee Simons led the scoring for AGS with 13 points while Kadeem Samuel contributed with nine points. Ean Southwell was the top scorer for St Anthony’s with 10 points.

In the other march contested Wednesday, Irene B Williams Secondary defeated Ottos Comprehensive 47-20.

Davinique Osbourne sank 18 points in the winning effort with Shemaiah Cochrane adding 16. For OCS, Ajani Adams picked up nine points and Keion Knights had seven.