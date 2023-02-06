PMS suffer double losses in Schools basketball, Sunnydale and Jennings Primary secure wins

- Advertisement -

Sunnydale recorded their first win in school netball

by Carlena Knight

Princess Margaret School (PMS) suffered double losses on Friday afternoon in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Interschool Basketball Championship.

Their Senior Girls team went under to Combine, 30-24, at the JSC Sports Complex.

Jeniah Andrew led her team to victory with 16 points.

She was assisted by Jodaliah Constant who netted seven.

Princess Margaret’s Melissa Haywood had a game high 22 points in a losing effort.

The agony continued for PMS, this time around in the Senior Boy’s category, falling to St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) 52-48.

Devante Carter led SASS with 14 points. He was assisted by Jabin Silston with eight points while Craig Massiah made 23 points in a losing effort.

Jamal Barnes contributed scoring eight points.

Meanwhile, in the Cool and Smooth Interschool Netball Competition, Jennings Primary and Sunnydale were victorious in their 13 and Under Primary matches.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Jennings Primary defeated Golden Grove Primary 9-0.

Anya Mullings scored all nine of her team’s points.

Sunnydale joined Jennings Primary in the winner’s circle by defeating Potters Primary, 9-0.

Trinecia Greenaway made six of her 18 attempts while Nyesha Chiddick netted three of her seven to secure the win.